Garner Asset Management Corp Cuts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Garner Asset Management Corp lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. McAdam LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $105.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.81. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.57 and a 1-year high of $111.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

