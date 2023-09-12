Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 58.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 32,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on REGN. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $960.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $903.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total transaction of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,416,957.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of REGN stock opened at $833.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $668.00 and a 12-month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $774.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $772.83.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

