Goodman Advisory Group LLC Cuts Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 58,611 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for 0.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 39.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,145,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,080,000 after purchasing an additional 882,514 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,577,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,477 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,817,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99,592 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,812,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,420,000 after purchasing an additional 286,998 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Guidewire Software news, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $182,946.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,799.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total value of $74,676.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GWRE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

