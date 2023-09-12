Goodman Advisory Group LLC Sells 28,697 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 72.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,697 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 3,254,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,351,000 after buying an additional 213,949 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 66,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,500,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $580,000.

Shares of GSLC stock opened at $88.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.00. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

