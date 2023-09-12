Goodman Advisory Group LLC Invests $4.02 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,340 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 2.2% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 14.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,986 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %

TYL opened at $387.67 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $281.11 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 100.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.93.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $504.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TYL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $440.29.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

