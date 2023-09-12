Goodman Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 102,882 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for approximately 3.4% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $1,484,341,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 30,793,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,842,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997,094 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,421,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 30,819,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,448,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $804,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,464 shares during the period. 51.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of TD opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $70.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average is $61.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.22%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

