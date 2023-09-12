Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 25,617 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 263.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,617 shares during the quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after purchasing an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,248,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,859,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,325 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day moving average of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JPM. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

