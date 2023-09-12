Governors Lane LP Reduces Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Governors Lane LP lessened its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,990 shares during the quarter. Governors Lane LP owned about 0.29% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $2,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 136.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AXL stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. The firm has a market cap of $896.66 million, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.32. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Terri M. Kemp sold 40,000 shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 216,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

