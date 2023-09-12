Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Shares Acquired by Garner Asset Management Corp

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 237.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,374,777 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,805 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 2,000,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,743,000 after acquiring an additional 202,010 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,349,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,099,000 after acquiring an additional 209,037 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,214,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,352,000 after buying an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 18.4% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 962,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,066,000 after buying an additional 149,735 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.90.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Price Performance

Shares of OCSL opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $21.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $19.26.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $101.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.71 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 11.97%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 183.33%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.