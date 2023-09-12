Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Rayonier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 63,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Rayonier by 0.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Rayonier by 31.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,389,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,822,000 after acquiring an additional 521,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,951,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 128,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Shares of RYN traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.02. 2,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,960. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 2.55%. Rayonier's revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 207.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Rayonier in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

