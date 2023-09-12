Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Buys 61,099 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 175,269 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,099 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 20.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $48.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,516. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $44.24 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.854 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEP. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

