Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Boosts Stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Formula One Group accounts for 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $11,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,970,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,369,000 after buying an additional 58,281 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Price Performance

FWONK traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.36. 29,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.20. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $63.70 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,968,683.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

