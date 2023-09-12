DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Shares Bought by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. DoorDash makes up 7.9% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of DoorDash worth $54,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 35.8% in the first quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 5,848,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,637 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $4,882,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,764.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $630,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,263,432.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 932,697 shares of company stock valued at $74,704,414. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of DASH stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.37. The stock had a trading volume of 92,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,802. DoorDash, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.37 and a twelve month high of $92.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 1.63.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DoorDash from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DASH

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.