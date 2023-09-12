iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after acquiring an additional 24,582,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,827,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,423,000 after acquiring an additional 257,139 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,463 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,243,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340,899 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.89. 1,154,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.43. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

