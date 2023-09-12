GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $975,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 122.0% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.44.

Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. 56,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,803. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at $7,164,616.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,205. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

