GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 233 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,124,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,369. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market cap of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $37,472.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

