Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,229,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,790 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 4.19% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $21,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIND. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lindblad Expeditions Stock Performance

Lindblad Expeditions stock remained flat at $8.37 during trading on Tuesday. 24,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,996. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.97. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.46. The company has a market cap of $446.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.43.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindblad Expeditions

In other Lindblad Expeditions news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 15,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $183,943.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,858,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,892,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides marine expedition adventures and travel experience worldwide. It operates through Lindblad and Land Experiences segment. Lindblad segment provides ship-based expeditions aboard customized, nimble, and intimately-scaled vessels, which offers up-close experiences in the planet's wild and remote places, and capitals of culture; and offers expedition ship which is equipped with state-of-the-art tools for in-depth exploration with infrastructure and ports, such as Antarctica and the Arctic, and places that accessed by a ship comprising Galápagos Islands, Alaska, Baja California's Sea of Cortez and Panama, and foster engagement activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.