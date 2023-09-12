Greenlight Capital Inc. Buys New Stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,550 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $21,943,000. First Citizens BancShares accounts for about 1.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned 0.16% of First Citizens BancShares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 277.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 21.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Citizens BancShares

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total transaction of $2,250,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $13.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,340.79. 2,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,159. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $505.84 and a fifty-two week high of $1,512.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,378.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,151.15. The company has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 160.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

