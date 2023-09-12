Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $38.57 Million Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.16% of Quanta Services worth $38,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Quanta Services by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 104,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $1,054,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $207.65. The stock had a trading volume of 58,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,012. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.25 and a 52 week high of $212.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.06). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

PWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.27.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

