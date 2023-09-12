Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 2,968 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lessened its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $31,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Repligen by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Down 1.6 %

RGEN stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.50. The company had a trading volume of 140,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,719. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $134.64 and a 12-month high of $235.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

