Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,574 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Mobileye Global worth $28,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Mobileye Global by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mobileye Global

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,650 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $100,382.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,645,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MBLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

Shares of MBLY stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.04. 143,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -224.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.84. Mobileye Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobileye Global Profile

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

