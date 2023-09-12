MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Purchased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,378,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,763 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 1.34% of MAG Silver worth $17,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 496,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 43,264 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MAG Silver by 8.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MAG Silver during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MAG Silver by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,930,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 46,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Stock Up 0.7 %

MAG stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. 101,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,612. MAG Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on MAG Silver from $16.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on MAG Silver from $26.00 to $22.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MAG Silver

MAG Silver Profile

(Free Report)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.