Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,021,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,661 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Infinera worth $23,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 9.6% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,268 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Infinera by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 258,349 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infinera by 128.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Infinera news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $25,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,476.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFN has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infinera from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Infinera from $5.00 to $4.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Infinera from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Infinera Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 104,698 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,566,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. Infinera Co. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $376.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infinera Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

