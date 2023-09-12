GGV Capital LLC Grows Holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

GGV Capital LLC grew its stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 674,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,461 shares during the quarter. HashiCorp comprises about 10.5% of GGV Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. GGV Capital LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $19,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 73,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 167.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. 299,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,719. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Navam Welihinda sold 10,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $266,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,247.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,787 shares of company stock worth $8,094,105 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

