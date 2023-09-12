Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Buys 6,930 Shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $24,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HCP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the 1st quarter worth $2,742,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $3,795,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,278,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,050,000 after acquiring an additional 229,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,722,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 299,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 1.12. HashiCorp, Inc. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $37.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HashiCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.21.

In other HashiCorp news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,032,156.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 295,787 shares of company stock worth $8,094,105. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

