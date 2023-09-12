Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 293,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.58% of Denbury worth $25,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Denbury by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice cut shares of Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

DEN stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,846,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,855. Denbury Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $88.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.28.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.83 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. Denbury’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

