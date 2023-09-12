Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 116,877 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,478,963 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 116,877 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.46% of NIKE worth $2,750,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.28.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.36. 928,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,876,751. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.29. The company has a market cap of $147.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

