Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,564,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 2,259,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,045. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

