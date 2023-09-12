Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,746,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 929,727 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.83% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $2,564,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.9 %
Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.72. 2,259,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,179,045. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $152.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.39.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wells Fargo & Company
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Ray Dalio’s Move into 3 Stocks, All Betting on One Thing
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Airbnb Joins the S&P 500, Time to Buy In?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Does Dell Technologies Blowout Quarter Mean a New Demand Cycle?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.