Graham Capital Management L.P. Purchases 12,633 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 131.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,633 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at $17,079,459. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,835 shares of company stock valued at $29,763,730 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $248.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $102.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.13. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

