Graham Capital Management L.P. Grows Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 359,793 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,064 shares during the quarter. General Motors accounts for approximately 0.4% of Graham Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Graham Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth $14,600,291,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 379.2% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $381,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,601,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Motors from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM opened at $32.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.55. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.03%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

