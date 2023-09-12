GSB Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,756 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,775,316 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $102.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $115.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.82.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

