Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stake Boosted by Graham Capital Management L.P.

Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,630 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.19% of Shoals Technologies Group worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 511.6% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 83,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $21.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.94. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 2.11.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 37.53% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $119.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.94 million. Analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

(Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.