GSB Wealth Management LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $38,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total value of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $127.81 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.60 and its 200-day moving average is $133.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

