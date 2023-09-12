GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,133 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,527 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $12,023,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $39.16. The company has a market capitalization of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

