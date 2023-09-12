Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Position Increased by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Citigroup began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $300.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 16.88%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.21%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

