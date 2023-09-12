Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 191,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 36,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 221,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $411.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $329.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $410.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $390.90. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

