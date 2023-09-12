173,979 Shares in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI) Bought by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC bought a new position in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 173,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,627,000. Eneti comprises about 2.7% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Eneti at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $102,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $996,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 84.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19,369 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eneti in the first quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Eneti by 57.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 463,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 168,787 shares during the period. 66.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eneti Stock Up 2.8 %

NETI traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.53. 43,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,568. The stock has a market cap of $406.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.96 and a beta of 1.18. Eneti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.51.

Eneti Dividend Announcement

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Eneti had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $38.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on NETI. TheStreet cut Eneti from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Eneti Profile

Eneti Inc engages in offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy businesses. It owns and operates five wind turbine installation vessels. The company was formerly known as Scorpio Bulkers Inc and changed its name to Eneti Inc in February 2021. Eneti Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Monaco.

