Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Textainer Group makes up 9.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Textainer Group worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Textainer Group Stock Down 0.5 %
NYSE TGH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 11,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,704. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.
Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
Textainer Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.
Textainer Group Company Profile
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
