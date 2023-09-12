Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) Shares Sold by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,000 shares during the period. Textainer Group makes up 9.4% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.42% of Textainer Group worth $5,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Textainer Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 198.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Textainer Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Textainer Group Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE TGH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.35. 11,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,704. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.13.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.68 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Textainer Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Textainer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

Textainer Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.