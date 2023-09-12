GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

GSB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 147.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

