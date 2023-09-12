Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Shares Sold by Gratia Capital LLC

Gratia Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Free Report) by 62.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 326,978 shares during the period. Mistras Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gratia Capital LLC owned about 0.65% of Mistras Group worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,725,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 270.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Mistras Group Stock Performance

MG traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.31. 382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,326. The stock has a market cap of $160.90 million, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.48 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.31.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mistras Group had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter.

Mistras Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. The company offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.