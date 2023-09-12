Gratia Capital LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Gratia Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,107 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 7.6% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Inspired Entertainment were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INSE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.37. 405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,083. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.44. The company has a market cap of $325.83 million, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.48.

Inspired Entertainment ( NASDAQ:INSE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.09). Inspired Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $80.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Inspired Entertainment from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

