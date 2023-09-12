Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Has $31,000 Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) by 94.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,789 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Magna International were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 103,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Magna International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,193,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 36,850 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,548,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,661,000 after purchasing an additional 451,684 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Magna International by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Magna International by 664.3% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Magna International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Magna International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.14.

Magna International Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.75. 256,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magna International Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $68.92.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.27. Magna International had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Magna International’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magna International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.79%.

Magna International Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Articles

