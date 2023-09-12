Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. Acquires 958 Shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 1,955.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 0.4% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 70,570 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Open Text by 4.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Open Text by 7.5% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Open Text by 3.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,319 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

Open Text Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.07. 24,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $43.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Open Text Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Open Text Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Open Text’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

See Also

