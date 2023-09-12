Secret (SIE) Trading Down 4.3% This Week

Secret (SIE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $41.84 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.73 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00048291 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024657 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003810 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00203453 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $736.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

