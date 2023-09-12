Polymath Market Capitalization Achieves $112.42 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Polymath token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000464 BTC on exchanges. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $112.42 million and approximately $13,145.76 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00231179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013971 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000036 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11829438 USD and is down -8.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $13,748.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

