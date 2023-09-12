Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,466 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.58% of Zai Lab worth $18,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $732,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $567,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 8.2% during the first quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 47,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 16.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the first quarter worth about $569,000. 43.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

Zai Lab Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ZLAB traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $26.18. 29,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,705. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.99. Zai Lab Limited has a 1 year low of $20.98 and a 1 year high of $52.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $68.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. Zai Lab had a negative net margin of 156.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.48%. Research analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Zai Lab from $75.00 to $62.50 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ZLAB

About Zai Lab

(Free Report)

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. Its commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.