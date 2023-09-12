Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,046 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,046 shares during the period. American Tower comprises about 1.2% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.50.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AMT traded down $4.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.73. 144,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,057,062. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.55 and a fifty-two week high of $262.21.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

