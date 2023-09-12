Goodnow Investment Group LLC Buys 5,580 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,094 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. GoDaddy accounts for about 11.1% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $67,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter valued at about $574,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 458,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,296,000 after buying an additional 259,759 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,068,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,065,000 after acquiring an additional 713,798 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on GoDaddy from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,369.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $59,738.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,027,369.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total value of $25,160.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,448,519.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,265. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY traded up $3.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.95. 752,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,614. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $85.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.66 and a 200-day moving average of $73.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 0.95.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 83.74% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

