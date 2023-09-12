Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Has $9.07 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 109,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up approximately 3.5% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 202.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,019,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth $123,506,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Crown during the 4th quarter worth $105,665,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,989,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,923,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,523,000 after purchasing an additional 807,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crown stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.09. 26,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,800. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.03. Crown had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total transaction of $902,476.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $102.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Crown from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Crown from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

