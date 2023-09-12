Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 78,853 Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 78,853 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,560,000. Splunk makes up 2.9% of Grand Jean Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,684 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 21.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the software company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the first quarter worth $284,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 141.3% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 102,800 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 33.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Splunk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Splunk

In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Splunk news, CEO Gary Steele sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $1,002,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,473,025.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 4,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $520,533.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,804.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,246 shares of company stock worth $2,391,370. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Splunk from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.79.

View Our Latest Report on SPLK

Splunk Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPLK traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, reaching $123.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,771. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $125.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a PE ratio of -376.18, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average of $99.68.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.25. Splunk had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $910.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Splunk

(Free Report)

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.